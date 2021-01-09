Scam alert: OSF Healthcare warns patients, caregivers

OSF HealthCare has been made aware of potential phone scam activity making use of its caller identification.

OSF HealthCare has learned that patients or caregivers have received calls from what appears to be an OSF HealthCare caller ID, a news release says. The callers ask about COVID-19 symptoms and other personal information.

If you receive such a call, particularly if you have had no interaction with a department at an OSF HealthCare facility, hang up, OSF Healthcare advises. If you are concerned the call may be legitimate, call the OSF location back using the main switchboard number at that facility. Ask the operator to connect you to a specific department. Do not call the number provided during the original call.

OSF Healthcare encourages recipients of scam calls to report them to local police. .