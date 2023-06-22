The Muscatine Police Department is warning the public about a new scam that’s already ensnared at least two area residents.

According to an email from Steve Snider, Assistant Chief of the Muscatine Police Department, the scam starts with a victim being approached in a parking lot, usually as they are leaving. The individual(s) give a story about how they need money urgently and offer to sell items for cash. In the cases locally, the scammers offer to sell gold jewelry. If the victim agrees, the scammer(s) offer to follow them to an ATM to make the transaction. The jewelry is not made from real gold, and the victim pays a great deal of money for something that has little or no value. The scammers are described as being very convincing, the email says.

This scam has happened at least twice in Muscatine within the past month and is known to have happened in surrounding communities. In the incidents in Muscatine, the suspects worked as a pair and as a group. The victims described the suspects as being of Middle Eastern descent, according to the email.

The Muscatine Police Department asks anyone who is approached by these individuals to make a transaction to take mental notes on as many details about the suspects as possible. Details like race, age, identifying marks and/or characteristics, vehicle description, license plate, number of people in the group, and any other information will be useful in helping to identify suspects. They urge residents to call 911 and report the incident as soon as it is safe to do so. There have been no reports of any weapons being displayed, but during one of incidents in Muscatine, there was a reference to a weapon. The department urges citizens not to confront these individuals on their own.