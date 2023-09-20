There’s a new scam looking for sensitive information going around, and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to know about it.

Rock Island County Sheriff Darren Hart said in an email that scammers are calling residents using a “spoofed” number that identifies itself as coming from the Sheriff’s Office. The scammers attempt to get personal information, such as personal or bank information, by claiming to be members of the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Hart said in the email that his office will not try to collect personal or banking information over the phone. He warns residents not to provide any information of this type over the phone to anyone.

Anyone who has friends or family members who may be susceptible to this type of call is urged to make them aware of this scam so they can avoid it.

Residents who have questions about scams can call the Sheriff’s Office at (309) 794-1230.