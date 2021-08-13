Scammers steal over $100,000 worth of taxpayer money from Rock Island County

This afternoon, Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk and County Sheriff Gerry Bustos announced the ongoing criminal investigation into a suspected theft of Rock Island County funds through wire fraud.

On June 1, 2021, the Rock Island County Auditor’s Office received an email from an unknown party posing as a city contracting partner, requesting future payments be made through Automated Clearing House information. Since receiving the email, the office authorized over $100,000 in taxpayer dollars to the fraudulent account.

The suspected fraudulent account has been frozen and the board will be ordering a forensic audit to evaluate the county’s past transactions and to ensure nothing like this happens again.