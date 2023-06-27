Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) will recognize the accomplishments of graduates from Scott Community College’s (SCC) High School Equivalency (HSE) program with a special ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, in Davenport North High School’s Auditorium, 626 W. 53rd St., Davenport, according to a news release.

The ceremony will honor the efforts of more than 135 graduates earning their HSE diploma. The event will feature remarks from EICC administrators, program staff, and student graduates. Friends, family, and community partners are invited to attend and celebrate a night of student achievement. In a typical year, graduates range from their late teens into their 50s or 60s, the release says.

Students choose to complete the program for a variety of reasons. A job search is near the top of the list, but quite often people do so simply for the personal satisfaction of earning their HSE diploma, the release says.

To earn their diploma, students must take the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET), which includes five subject areas: reading, writing, mathematics, science, and social studies. Minimum scores are required for each test area as well as an overall minimum average score.

EICC provides students free tutoring to help them prepare for the tests, including practice tests to help them get ready to take the real thing. There is a fee for each of the five official tests. Preparation tutoring is available at Clinton and Muscatine Community College’s main campuses, SCC’s West Davenport Center, and other locations.

In addition, students who complete the program will receive a scholarship for three-credit hours from the college to help them continue their education. The scholarship can be used for both credit and non-credit career classes through EICC’s Continuing Education program.

For more information about EICC’s HSE program, visit here.