The Scott Community College Library recently received a $5,000 grant from the State Library of Iowa’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant program. The funds will be used to update the library’s current technology and improve digital materials to increase access and support digital inclusion for students. The ARPA is a federal program that was approved by Congress in March 2021. The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) determined the priorities and rules surrounding how these funds may be used and distributed the funds to state libraries.

“We are excited to offer these ARPA grants to community college libraries and anticipate the positive outcomes that will result, especially because we believe the ones who will benefit most are our college students,” said Michael Scott, State Librarian of Iowa.

The funds may be used for materials or technology to support digital inclusion efforts to allow libraries to reach residents, especially in support of education, health and workforce development needs. The SCC Library offers a full range of services, including an online library catalog, books and ebooks, research guides, loanable technology, quiet study spaces and more.

The library is located at 500 Belmont Road in Bettendorf. Hours of operation are Mondays-Thursdays from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Fridays 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, click here.