SCCPS bus drivers hold a protest discussing the difficult start to the school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This Thursday Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools bus drivers met to discuss their concerns regarding the difficult start to the school year.

The school district set a goal to have 300 bus drivers for the current school year, but have fell short by nearly 55 drivers. Only four positions have been filled since the start of the school year.

Another bus driver highlighted the time it takes to empty each bus because of the driver shortage. Some drivers say there has been a lack of communication with the schools meaning they aren’t aware of who might have COVID on their bus. This raises concerns for those drivers when it comes to contact tracing.

However, the school district says, they are following the same contact tracing protocols on buses that are used in classrooms.

The district interviewed 54 people in the past month for bus driving positions. Seven new drivers are finishing up their training and expected to hit the road later this month.