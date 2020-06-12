Schnucks in Bettendorf to close permanently

Schnuck Markets, Inc. will close its Bettendorf location permanently on Sunday, Aug. 6th, the supermarket chain announced on Friday.

“Our teammates have put forth a great effort and have been proud to contribute to the

Bettendorf community; unfortunately, the store has simply not been profitable,” said Schnucks

Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck, in a press release. Schnucks opened its Bettendorf store in May 2005.

“While this was not a decision we made lightly, we know our teammates’ contributions – as individuals and as a team – will be long remembered among their loyal Schnucks customers in the area,” he added.

The store is offering all its 80 teammates transfers to other Schnucks stores, who will retain their same rate of pay should they choose to transfer. Those who choose not to transfer to another Schnucks location will receive a severance package.