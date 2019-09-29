Scholarship passing on a legacy and inspiration

Alan Perley had a dedication to community and services.

That’s what his family and friends look to pass on in a scholarship just established at Black Hawk College.

Black Hawk College student Alexia Ramirez was the first recipient of the Black Hawk College Alan D. Perley Memorial Scholarship.

It is award to students looking to pursue a career in criminal justice.

Perley, a Moline native, got he start at Black Hawk College and worked for Quad City police departments before spending decades working in the Chicagoland area.

Ramirez said reading Perley’s story, she sees him as an inspiration.

Part of the reasons she’s interested in pursuing law enforcement is because of the impact they can have on youths.

She wrote in her essay for the scholarship “For me, a peace officer can mean multiple things to the person who holds the position and responsibility. My ideal image of a peace officer will be to put my community before myself. I will serve and protect the citizens around me to make the community safe and feel like home. My everyday duties will include safety, crime prevention, and bring people to justice who commit crimes. The criminal justice program allows me to express my passion to work with local community leaders and citizens to build programs that connects the community with the local police department. Furthermore, I will protect and bring justice to the families that have been affected emotionally and physically by crimes. When I am able to gain a higher position and hold more responsibilities, I will fulfill my commitments when I am on and off duty to pursue my goal of protecting my community and the citizens of this country…”

More than $11,000 was raised to establish the scholarship. The goal was $10,000.

It’s will be an endowment, so it will be available to students interested in criminal justice going forward.

The scholarship is Perley’s family and friends way to keep his legacy going.

Perley took his own life in 2018.

They’re also working to bring awareness to law enforcement suicide prevention and resources.

This past week, Perley was one of four people inducted into Black Hawk College’s Hall of Fame.

Rick McGrath – Earned Associate in Arts in 1977.

Member of BHC cross country and track teams. Cross country team made it to NJCAA championship in 1975. Has run more than 50 marathons and all 21 Quad Cities Marathons. Helped with many races in the Quad Cities. Assistant race director for Bix 7.

Worked for KJWW Engineering Consultants (now IMEG) for 40 years, retiring in 2017. Came out of retirement to work for ICC, Inc., another engineering consulting company. Contracted to the 3M facility in Cordova for 35 years in project manager/construction management position. Engineer of the Year Award from 3M, an award specifically for 3M employees. For a contractor to receive this award, it says a lot about how 3M values Rick.



Dan McNeil – Earned Associate in Arts in 2005.

Program manager, fundraiser and executive director in the nonprofit sector for 14 years. Executive director of the Spring Forward Learning Center in Rock Island last four years. Has increase SFLC budget from $150,000 to $618,000 and increase staff from two to five. SFLC serves more than 600 children in after-school and summer enrichment camps. More than 90% of campers maintained or gained in reading level. Created partnership with the Rock Island Futbol Club that engaged 45 young athletes to learn the important lessons of teamwork, dedication and sportsmanship.

2017 Rock Island Citizen of the Year Award for Spring Forward Learning Center. 2018 Bi-State Literacy Council Award. Community Partner with RockTown Reads.



Alan Perley – Graduated in 1980.

Explorer Scout with Moline Police Department at age 16. After BHC graduation, served on East Moline Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Awarded L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year, Lomita Station, in 1989. Worked for several departments in Chicago area and special agent for the U.S. government. Served as patrol deputy, patrol officer, detective and group supervisor, Special Operations Unit and SWAT team leader, field training deputy/officer and firearms coordinator and principal firearms instructor.

Principal bodyguard for Tiger Woods Foundation, serving as personal, facility and bodyguard to Woods at nationwide foundation events.

Received more than 15 awards during law enforcement career. Ended career in July 2018 with Lake County Sheriff’s Department.



Tim Stout – Earned Associate in Arts in 1973.

At age 19, director of 1972 Arrowhead Wheelchair Games Track and Field meet at Black Hawk College. First handicapped outreach recruiter-peer counselor at BHC. Member of National Wheelchair Basketball Association as player, coach, official and administrator since 1968. Member of NWBA Judicial Committee since 2010 and NWBA historian since 2013. Member of NWBA Hall of Fame. Member of United Township High School Hall of Fame for 1969-70 boys basketball team and 1969 boys track team. Both finished second in state.

Technical writer/editor at PECO Enterprises from 1977-84. Logistics management specialist U.S. Army TACOM-ACALA at Rock Island Arsenal from 1984-98, receiving more than 20 awards. EEO collateral duty counselor and served on Disabled Employees Committee. Black Hawk College