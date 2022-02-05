The MercyOne Clinton Foundation annually offers scholarships for area students who are pursuing a health-related field.

“We are grateful to be able to offer scholarships to students,” said Julie Dunn, executive director of MercyOne Clinton Foundation, adding that while some scholarships in the area may be available only for high school seniors, MercyOne offers the opportunity for scholarships to any student furthering their education in health care.

“We recognize the commitment to a health care education often extends several years, and we are honored to be able to provide financial help to those students who have committed to serving in the health care field,” she said.

The foundation offers scholarships ranging from $250 to $1,000, and applications are now available for the 2022-2023 academic year. “The need for highly skilled individuals to serve in patient care, lab, radiology, respiratory care or any number of health care fields continues to grow, and we are pleased to offer scholarships to help students in the eastern Iowa or western Whiteside area achieve academic training.”

The scholarships available include:

The Mercy Auxiliary Scholarship is available to those pursuing a degree in a health-related field.

is available to those pursuing a degree in a health-related field. The Dr. Frank O. Kershner Scholarship is available to those pursuing a nursing degree.

is available to those pursuing a nursing degree. The Patrick and Anna McKay Scholarship is available to colleagues of MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and their relatives pursuing a health-related degree.

is available to colleagues of MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and their relatives pursuing a health-related degree. The Lori Skiff Memorial Nursing Scholarship is available to MercyOne RNs pursuing a higher education in the field of nursing.

is available to MercyOne RNs pursuing a higher education in the field of nursing. The N.K.L. Scholarship is available to those admitted to a nursing program, and scholarship funds are used for education in pursuit of a nursing degree.

Applications for the scholarships are available on the MercyOne Clinton website here. Applications are due March 31.

For more information about MercyOne Clinton Foundation or the scholarship program, contact Lisa Myli at MercyOne Clinton Foundation, 563-244-3535 or Mylil@mercyhealth.com.