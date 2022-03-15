Returning in 2022, the Summer Youth Scholarship Program for Davenport youth in grades K-12 will support participation in summer time programming.

The scholarship program, funded through the CARES Act to address COVID-19 related needs in Davenport, provides scholarships for Davenport residents to attend eligible summer programs that will help them regain educational, social, emotional, and developmental opportunities lost throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release says.

This program is once again made possible through Community Development Block Grant funding, the release says.

“As agencies are rebuilding summer programs to meet capacities similar to 2019, we are excited to be able to bring this scholarship program back. There is still a need in the community for quality summer programs that can be accessible to all,” said Theresa Hauman, Davenport Parks and Recreation, Senior Recreation manager.

“Because of this Community Development Block Grant funding, we are able to provide Davenport families support for participating in social, recreational, and educational programs through the City, but also at partner non-profit agencies throughout Davenport.”

Applicants must be Davenport residents and may apply for scholarships to multiple programs. Funding is available for up to $200 per week for 13 weeks applicable toward qualified programming through partner agencies. Residents may apply now for eligible programs that run between June 1-Aug. 31. Applications are available at any Davenport Parks and Recreation facility, Davenport Public Libraries and City Hall or downloaded from the City of Davenport website.

Eligible agencies include but are not limited to: Davenport Parks and Recreation, YMCA, Davenport Junior Theatre, Figge Art Museum, Putnam Museum, Nahant Marsh Education Center, Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley, 1st Tee Quad Cities, and River Music Experience. Examples of programs include: summer camps, swim or skate lessons, dance or theater camps, and art classes. Families can apply for a scholarship for any programming provided by a government or 501c3 partner.

Residents can visit here to learn more and download an application.