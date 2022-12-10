Davenport Community Schools’ board of directors has earned an Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Team Achievement Award for 2021-22. The board is one of only 15 – including Bettendorf – across the state of Iowa that earned this award this year.

The plaque is presented in recognition of the board’s support and encouragement for individual board member development, a news release says. Through formal in-service programs, board service and experience, a majority of the board completed the requirements for the 2021-22 Individual Achievement Award.

The Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) presented the 2021–22 Annual Board Awards on Nov. 17 during the IASB Annual Convention in Des Moines. The awards are given each year to board members, board teams and superintendents/AEA chief administrators who dedicate time and effort to learning, advocacy, leadership and service projects to expand their knowledge and skills for better governance. Applicants must accumulate a specific number of credits to earn these awards.

Individual Achievement Award were presented to 112 board members from 48 PK-12 school boards, four area education agency boards and one community college board. Team Achievement Award plaques were presented to boards from Atlantic, Bettendorf, Davenport, East Marshall, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Independence, Le Mars, Marshalltown, New London, North Polk, Sioux Center, Solon, Spencer and West Delaware County.

IASB is a nonprofit organization representing Iowa’s 327 school districts, nine area education agencies and 15 community colleges.