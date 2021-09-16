School board passes mask requirement 5-2 at special meeting Thursday

Beginning Monday, the Davenport Community School District will require students, staff and visitors to wear masks after a 5-2 vote at a special-call school board meeting Thursday.

Voting no were board members Kent Paustian and Bruce Potts, who, after the meeting, spoke with Local 4 News about his vote:

“I voted the way I did because I supported the amendment that I proposed to have the vaccine mandates for the pre-K through 6, the elementary school students, because they don’t have access to a vaccine yet,” Potts said. “Whereas the secondary, 7-12, they’ve had access to vaccines for a long time.”

“There’s no reason then, in my opinion, that people that have been vaccinated have to wear masks,” Potts said. “It’s voluntary. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask.”

This message is posted on the Davenport Community Schools website from Superintendent TJ Schneckloth:

“On Monday, September 13, 2021, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa issued a temporary restraining order regarding the State of Iowa’s current mask requirement ban. With the issue of this temporary order, until further notice, Iowa school districts can require face masks in schools.”

“Following a special Board meeting on Thursday, September 16, the Davenport Community School District is implementing a face mask requirement for all students, staff, and visitors in our buildings and on our campuses effective Monday, September 20, 2021 and until further notice. This decision is largely based on the CDC’s strong recommendation that face masks be worn in schools, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. This requirement also aligns with the advice of our local Scott County Public Health Department.”

“While this requirement includes all individuals in our bui”ldings, it does not include participants or spectators at outdoor events. Students actively participating in athletic competitions, whether indoors or outdoors, are not required to wear masks. Students and staff on the sidelines or bench are required to wear masks.”

“As a reminder and in compliance with the President’s Executive Order on domestic transportation, students and staff are required to wear a face-covering while on a school bus or while utilizing other District-provided transportation. Failure to comply with this requirement could result in loss of bus riding privileges.

“Thank you for your continued cooperation.”