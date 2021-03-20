School board will consider naming stadium for accomplished coach, teacher

At its regular meeting on Monday, the Davenport school board will consider naming Brady Street Stadium for a longtime and much-revered track coach, official and teacher.

A petition and letters, including signatures from former students, friends and athletic directors and administrators from Davenport Central, West and North, support the idea of naming the stadium for Ira Dunsworth.

Dunsworth’s accomplishments include 15 state championships, Iowa State Coach of the year four times, being named to the Iowa Track Coaches Hall of Fame in 1981 and the Iowa Track Officials Hall of Fame in 2003, Drake Relays Officials Wall of Honor in 2005, Brady Stadium Ring of Honor in 2009, and 36 years as a teacher and coach in Davenport schools.

The meeting will be 6 p.m. in the Jim Hester Board Room, second floor, Achievement Service Center, 1702 N. Main St., Davenport.