A school-bus driver was issued a citation after a crash early Wednesday in Knox County County.

No injuries were reported.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oneida-Wataga first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Illinois Route 167 and Knox Road 1240 East for a two-vehicle accident involving a pickup truck and a ROWVA school bus, a news release says.

The bus was headed north on Knox Road 1240 East with 33 students aboard when it struck the westbound truck, which had two people in it, the release says.

School officials were on the scene to provide assistance. Students were transferred to another bus and taken to school, the release says.

The truck was towed from the scene. The bus was operable and was driven from the scene, the release says.