Some students were shaken but uninjured after a Riverdale, Ill., school bus collided with a truck-tractor about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Joslin exit near Illinois 88.

Our Local 4 News crew saw the bus had hit the back of the semi, and an ambulance was leaving the area. Rock Island County Sheriff’s Deputies, Illinois State Police and other emergency responders were on the scene.

A news release from Illinois State Police says the bus driver was transported to an area hospital with injuries. No one else was hurt. A school spokesperson said all the children were released to their parents.

A tow truck was on the scene. Traffic on Illinois Route 92 westbound was temporarily shut down while troopers investigated.