School crossing guard hospitalized on the job

Early this morning before the school bell rang at Mark Twain Elementary School, an SUV severely injured a crossing guard working near the intersection of Lincoln Road and 18th St. The vehicle struck the guard during her morning shift, sending her to the hospital.

She is currently still in the hospital — relatives say she will likely be transferred to Iowa City for further care soon.

This guard served as a teacher before taking on the crossing guard role in which she has worked for the past 25 years. Parents of students who attend the Bettendorf school say this guard is beloved by the community, their children looked forward to seeing her every day.

A mother of a Mark Twain Elementary student describes how heartbroken she felt to hear what happened, “These crossing guards work out here in the mornings and afternoons to keep our kids safe so to know that one of them was injured is pretty emotional to know that they’re keeping our kids safe and putting themselves in danger for that.”

Members of the community say they stand behind the woman and her family, hoping for her speedy recovery.