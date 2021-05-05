School district: 13-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by squad car was former student

The Moline-Coal Valley School District is speaking out after a 13-year-old boy was hit and killed by a squad car while riding his bicycle Tuesday afternoon.

The school district confirms Charles Hubbard went to Wilson Middle School for a short time last fall.

Superintendent Rachel Savage issued a statement saying there is help for students trying to cope with the news:

“On behalf of the entire Moline-Coal Valley School District, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the young man who passed away yesterday following a traffic accident. The young man was a former student at Wilson Middle School for a short period of time in the fall.

This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our students and staff. The Moline-Coal Valley district has responded with our Crisis Team consisting of counselors and social workers to provide support to any student and staff at Wilson Middle School to help process this loss and express their feelings. This support is also available to any student, staff or school within our district. Families with a child in any of our schools can reach out to their school and/or school counselor or social worker to receive additional support and resources. We join our entire community in mourning this tragic loss of life.”