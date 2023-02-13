The Moline-Coal Valley School District Board of Education at Monday’s board meeting approved an administrative recommendation to hire Vincent Gallo as chief financial officer effective July 1, 2023.

Vincent Gallo (contributed photo)

He will replace CFO Dave McDermott, who is retiring on June 30, after 18 years of service to the Moline-Coal Valley School District, according to a news release.

Gallo brings a broad range of financial and leadership experience from serving at both the state level and local school district level. Gallo currently serves as a regional financial consultant at the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) where he has worked since 2017. His responsibilities at ISBE include working with school districts throughout Illinois on budget development, tax levies, bond sales, state and federal financial reporting and compliance, expenditure reporting, and financial projections to ensure fiscal solvency.

Before his state board position, Gallo served as district accountant/human resources manager (2013-2017) and as athletic director (2015-2017) for the Shiloh Community School District in Hume, Illinois. His additional finance and administrative experience includes accountant for Mayslake Village in Oak Brook, Illinois and manager of Lumpkin Library at Blackburn College.

Gallo earned a master of business administration with concentrations in applied management and chief school business official from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois. He earned a bachelor of arts in accounting with minors in economics and marketing communications from Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois.

“The knowledge that Mr. Gallo will bring to our district from the State Board of Education is exceptional and the commitment he has made to our community solidifies his place as our next chief financial officer. We welcome Mr. Gallo and his family to our district,” said Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage.

“I am truly honored to become a part of the Moline-Coal Valley School District. I am looking forward to working with district staff and the members of this community to ensure the safety and success of our students,” said Gallo.