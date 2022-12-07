The Bettendorf Community School District board team was recently awarded the prestigious Team Achievement Award from the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Annual Board Awards program. Only 15 board teams statewide earned this award. The majority of a school district board must earn Individual Achievement Awards to qualify for this award.

Photo courtesy Bettendorf Community School District

Joanna Doerder, Rebecca Eastman, Richard Lynch and Linda Smithson received Individual Achievement Awards. These awards are given to individuals who dedicate time and effort to learning, advocacy, leadership and service projects to expand their knowledge and skills for better governance. Bettendorf Community School District Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse received the Award of Honor for taking part in a certain number of learning opportunities and having two or more board members receive Individual Achievement Awards. Dr. Morse earned this award, along with 17 other superintendents and one AEA chief.

“This leadership team is an exemplary model of lifelong learning for students, staff and administrators,” said IASB Board President Jim Green.

For more information on the IASB, click here.



