Parents of students in the Davenport School District won’t need to consider transportation options for their children on Monday.: A new contract has averted a bus strike.

A spokesperson for the Teamsters 371 Union told Local 4 News on Friday evening that a contract is in place.

Earlier, the Davenport Community School District announced bus services may be affected by a potential drivers’ strike. At issue was the possibility that some bus drivers represented by the Teamsters 371 Union might decide to strike on Monday, October 3.

On Saturday, the drivers rejected a tentative agreement reached by the union and the company’s negotiation committee.

