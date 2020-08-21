School district changes start date due to third highest positivity rate in Iowa

The West Burlington Independent School District Board of Education held an emergency meeting on August 21 to discuss options for reopening school.

Due to the continued increase in the 14-day positivity rate for Des Moines county, the start of school has been delayed until August 31. The positivity rate as of 10:30 am on Friday morning was 15.4%, the 3rd highest in the state of Iowa.

The board will meet on Wednesday, August 26 to determine how it will reopen school on Monday, the 31st.

The district says parents need to be prepared for reopening under a totally virtual model or under an A/B model.

At this time high school activities will continue to practice. Junior high activities will not start practice until the start of school. Participation in scheduled games/scrimmages will be determined on an event by event basis.

Chromebooks will be distributed next week as a preparatory measure.

More information and details will follow next week about the district’s reopening on August 31.