The Davenport Community School District announced bus services may be affected by a potential drivers’ strike.
At issue is the possibility that some bus drivers represented by the Teamsters 371 Union may decide to strike on Monday, October 3. The school district has the following statement on its website:
Davenport Community School District is committed to our student’s safety, quality of education, and accessibility to schools.
As such, we are closely monitoring the negotiations between the district’s school bus provider and the drivers’ union.
This is a situation over which DCSD has no direct control. In our sincere concern for the best interests of our students, we are hoping for a quick and amicable resolution to the negotiations.
However, we are exploring possible contingency plans if a resolution is not reached. We also encourage you to have a plan in place to provide your own transportation to schools starting Monday, Oct. 3, until a resolution is reached.
We will remain in communication with our district about the situation as it develops. Please continue to monitor our website and social media for timely updates.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.Davenport Community School District
Busing throughout the Davenport Community School District is managed by Durham School Services. The following message was sent to district families on behalf of Durham School Services:
Good morning Parents and Guardians,
Today we are reaching out to inform you that some bus drivers represented by the Teamsters 371 Union may decide to strike on Monday, October 3, 2022.
We are working to see how we can potentially avoid a labor strike, but if one does occur, this will significantly impact transportation services. Make sure you have a contingency plan in place to provide your own transportation until a resolution is reached. We will keep you posted when we receive updates concerning any potential lapse in service.
Jen AndresDurham School Services
Regional Manager, Iowa
For updates, visit the Davenport Community School District website or Facebook page.