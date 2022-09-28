The Davenport Community School District announced bus services may be affected by a potential drivers’ strike.

At issue is the possibility that some bus drivers represented by the Teamsters 371 Union may decide to strike on Monday, October 3. The school district has the following statement on its website:

Davenport Community School District is committed to our student’s safety, quality of education, and accessibility to schools.

As such, we are closely monitoring the negotiations between the district’s school bus provider and the drivers’ union.

This is a situation over which DCSD has no direct control. In our sincere concern for the best interests of our students, we are hoping for a quick and amicable resolution to the negotiations.

However, we are exploring possible contingency plans if a resolution is not reached. We also encourage you to have a plan in place to provide your own transportation to schools starting Monday, Oct. 3, until a resolution is reached.

We will remain in communication with our district about the situation as it develops. Please continue to monitor our website and social media for timely updates.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Davenport Community School District