The Davenport Community Schools District late Wednesday released a statement about a cyber incident follow-up.

On Sept. 29, 2022, Davenport Community Schools reported that, through its investigation of a recently experienced cyber incident, it had identified no evidence that personal information was impacted. “Following that statement, however, Davenport Community Schools learned that the incident potentially impacted personal information belonging to certain current / former employees,” the Wednesday statement says.

“Since then, Davenport Community Schools has been working diligently to identify contact information necessary to provide notification of the incident to potentially impacted individuals and to provide resources – including credit and dark web monitoring services – to assist them.,” the statement says.

“Davenport takes this incident very seriously and is continuing to work with cybersecurity experts to take steps to help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future,” the statement concludes.