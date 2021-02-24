School district giving away food boxes to families in need

The Moline-Coal Valley School District is partnering with the River Bend Foodbank to distribute food supplemental boxes to families in need.

Food boxes will be handed out starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last on the first three Fridays in March:

Friday, March 5

Friday, March 12

Friday, March 19

Families can pick up the food boxes in the parking lot of John Deere Middle School, located at 2035 11th St., Moline.

Boxes may include fruit, vegetables, protein and dairy.

Any Moline-Coal Valley School District family, including those with students attending school outside of the district, is eligible to receive a food box.

“We are so grateful to our community partner, the River Bend Foodbank, for supplying the boxes for our families,” said the Moline-Coal Valley School District in a Facebook post.

The school district reminds families that student meals can be picked up at John Deere Middle School and Wilson Middle School on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.