Three families from Afghanistan now call the city of Kewanee home. They got help from The Samaritan’s Purse Afghan Resettlement Program and the nonprofit organization Kewanee Welcomes.

Belle Alexander Elementary School Principal Rebecca Baney wanted to make sure the new Afghan students felt welcome when they walked through the halls of her school.

“They were able to come and tour the building before the first day of school and see what classrooms they would have and see the building layout,” said Baney. “I wrote a welcome letter to the families and I had it translated into their native language using a translator service.”

The school district knew understanding English would create a barrier for the families.

“The district was able to hire a translator to even ride the bus with the students. So we didn’t have to worry that they would know where to get off or how to ride a bus,” said Baney.

Kewanee Welcomes continues to help families adapt. Its support will continue throughout the summer to help the students learn English.