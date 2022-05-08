Courtney Olsen has been hired as the director of equity and learning supports for the Davenport Community School District.

Olsen earned an education specialist degree in school psychology and holds the director of special education endorsement.

In addition, Olsen has five years of leadership experience as a district support administrator with MBAEA. In her leadership role at the AEA she has supported Davenport in both a special and general education capacity and has been instrumental in supporting Davenport through the special education audit and citation work as well as the most recent accreditation plan.

“Courtney has worked side by side with the district throughout our accreditation process and has been a very important reason we are in the positive place we are today,” said TJ Schneckloth, DCSD Superintendent. “She will only build on that positive work as we move forward.”

Olsen currently supports the district’s early literacy and PBIS priority areas by delivering district wide professional development, serving as an implementation coach and supporting building and district leaders.

Olsen will start her new role with DCSD on June 1.