The East Moline School District is offering free developmental screenings to children ages 3 to 5 years old this spring for the 2022-2023 school year.

Open to school district residents only, these screenings will include areas of overall development such as speech/language, social, self-help, vision and hearing.

Benefits associated with these screenings include:

Assisting children to be ready for school

Celebrating each child’s development

Providing information to support each child’s development

Screenings will be held during the following dates and times:

Tuesday, April 26 — 4 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 19 — 4 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A location for the screenings has yet to be determined.

Appointments are necessary and can be made ahead of time by calling the school district’s Early Childhood Program at 309-796-1251, ext. 4.

Please allow at least one hour for the screening.

Early childhood students must be screened before completing online registration.

Along with the school district, screenings are also sponsored by Wells Elementary School and Black Hawk Area Special Education District.