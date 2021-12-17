School district, police actively investigating local connections to nationwide shooting, bomb threats

The Muscatine Community School District and the Muscatine Police Department say they’re vigilantly investigating any local connections to an anonymous nationwide threat against schools being shared on social media outlets such as TikTok declaring Friday, Dec. 17, as “American School Shooting Day.”

No credible evidence has been uncovered for a local connection to the event, a news release says.

Muscatine school students, families and staff received the following letter Thursday from Superintendent Clint Christopher and Assistant Chief of Police Steve Snider:

“Dear Muskie Students, families and staff,

Our school district recently learned of an anonymous, nationwide threat against schools that is being shared on social media outlets such as TikTok.

The general threat toward all U.S. schools declares Friday, Dec. 17, as “American School Shooting Day.”

The posts warn about the possibility of nationwide shootings or bomb threats associated with this day.

Our district is working with the Muscatine Police Department to vigilantly investigate whether there are any local connections to these social media posts.

At this time, MPD has not acquired any evidence that would deem these threats as credible in our area.

Again, as of now, there are NO credible threats to any of our MCSD school buildings.

Out of an abundance of caution, our schools will be in close contact with MPD throughout the day on Friday.

Please take this opportunity to talk with your students about the appropriate use of social media, and the seriousness and resulting consequences of making any kind of threat.

Encourage your students to speak with you or an adult at school if they see or hear something so immediate action can be taken.

In addition, if anyone in our community sees something suspicious, please report it to the school immediately or call the Muscatine Police Department.

We appreciate your support and partnership.“