School district reacts to family members injured, lost in Bettendorf fire

A school district in Bettendorf is mourning with the family of those injured and killed in a house fire early Thursday morning.

Related Content Two dead, one in critical condition after early morning fire in Bettendorf

The following statement was posted to the school district’s website and also sent out to staff and parents:

“This is a sad and tragic day for all of us in the Bettendorf Community School District, and the broader community. We have come to learn about the passing of members of a Bettendorf family due to the tragic home fire on Thursday. Words cannot begin to express our feelings of pain and grief over the loss of life. In addition to a Bettendorf parent, one of our precious preschool students has passed, and one of our high school students and a parent were injured. We pray for their quick recovery. This family lived next door to Neil Armstrong Elementary School. They were our friends and neighbors, and our hearts are heavy as we mourn with the family. We will have additional counselors available to address the needs of students and staff members within the district and will continue to provide support to our school families as we process this painful event. Thank you for all you do to support our students and each other during this difficult time!”

Names of victims in the fire are being withheld pending notification of family. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.