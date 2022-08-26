Bettendorf Community School District residents will vote on support of a levy.

Up for voting is the renewal of the voter-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy at $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The levy has been in place in the Bettendorf Community School District since 1975, and the current voter-approved levy is set to expire in June 2024. The question on the ballot will ask voters if they would support the voter-approved levy not to exceed $1.34 for 10 years, beginning July 1, 2024.

According to a release:

PPEL primarily provides school districts with the means to maintain buildings and grounds, and complete remodeling and capital improvements projects such as building additions. Single pieces of equipment greater than $500 can also be purchased through PPEL. The fund would raise roughly $2.3 million per year – more than $22M over 10 years. Approval of the $1.34 levy will not increase current property taxes. Bettendorf Community School District

“Our communities’ continued support of the voter-approved PPEL has been a tremendous asset in supporting student learning,” Michelle Morse, Ed.D., Superintendent, said. “The Physical Plant and Equipment Levy is key in providing the money to adapt and renovate our facilities, fund buses and support technology for students and teachers.”

According to the release, here are major facility projects:

Funded with PPEL & SAVE ($.01 sales tax)

Neil Armstrong Elementary | (2006-2007)

Middle School Pod Remodel/Addition & Renovations | (2004-2009)

Herbert Hoover Commons | (2011-2012)

District Administration Center | (2011-2013)

BHS Renovations, Library Remodel & Performing Arts Center | (2011-2013)

Grant Wood Elementary | (2018-2019)

Mark Twain Elementary | (2019-2020)

Herbert Hoover Secure Entrance | (2021-2022)

2002-2022 PPEL Projects:

Ada upgrades

Air conditioning of schools

Athletic facility improvements

Security improvements

Asbestos abatement

New buses and school vehicles

Classroom remodels

Computer replacement

Gym floor maintenance and replacement

Electrical improvements

HVAC repair and replacement

Intercom/emergency systems

Energy-efficient lighting

Parking lot and sidewalk maintenance

Playground repair and replacement

Plumbing maintenance

Roof replacements

Security cameras

Technology infrastructure

School vehicles

Window replacement

Bettendorf Community School District residents may request an absentee ballot from the Scott County Auditor here by August 29. Early voting is available through September 12, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4: 30 p.m. at the Scott County Auditors Office, located at 600 W. 4th St., Davenport. For more voting information, click here.