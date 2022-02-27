The Davenport Community School District and the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are sponsoring Family Cafes to help families navigate the challenges of raising kids.

This is part of a series of conversations about mental health, along with other topics, with families who have similar experiences and a trained professional to facilitate conversations.

The next family cafe will be 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Davenport Schools Achievement Service, 1702 N. Main St., Davenport, in the second floor board room..

The session is titled “Improving Family Life with LPOV (Listening and Point of View).” This interactive workshop is for fifth through eighth-grade students and their adult family members and is intended to teach and practice active listening skills among family members, as well as assist adult family members and their “tween” children in understanding each other’s point of view.

The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 2. Families can register online or email Sarah Brennan at brennansa@davenportschools.org to sign-up for childcare or if they need assistance.