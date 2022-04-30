Tickets for the Great River Christian School spring hog roast on Friday, May 6, are available now.

Tickets are $10 from students and faculty or in the school office at 426 Harrison Ave., Burlington, a news release says.

Distribution of meals will be in a drive-through-only line on the south side of Sweeney Street. For safety purposes with the construction on Harrison Avenue and to keep traffic moving, we ask that everyone enter off of Madison Avenue onto Sweeney or take Main Street to Barret to 6th and make a left onto Sweeney.

Ticket takers will be on the west side of the building at 6th and Sweeney to ensure a speedy and safe event.

Each dinner will have receive a list of online auction Items in the meal bag. The auction is available for bidding through the GRCS Facebook page with multiple stop times for the online auction. All auction items will be available for pickup, with payment, Monday-Wednesday, May 9-11.

Great River Christian School offers Christ-centered education for students 3 years old through 12th grade.