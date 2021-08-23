School hosts groundbreaking event for construction project

The Rock Island-Milan School District will host a groundbreaking oat 10 a.m. Wednesday to kick off the construction project at Rock Island High School, 1400 25th Ave., Rock Island. Visitors should park in the tennis parking lot.

Revenue from the Rock Island County 1% Sales Tax will give the Rock Island-Milan School District funds to complete construction projects and plan building upgrades for the future, a district news release says.

The $9.8 million project includes a cafeteria renovation and equipment, commons addition, secure entry addition, sidewalk work, improved student drop off/pick up area, and site work. The expansion will add about 38,000 square feet to the existing high school structure.

