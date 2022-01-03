School in Davenport set to resume Tuesday after cancelation on Monday

Classes in the Davenport Community School District will resume Tuesday, after a bus driver shortage forced classes to be cancelled early Monday morning.

All bus routes will be covered starting Tuesday, a statement from the district’s superintendent, TJ Schneckloth read.

The district contracts with Durham School Services to provide bus transportation for the students. A large numbers of drivers called in sick Monday morning with COVID-19-related issues. A combination of the number of absent bus drivers and cold weather was too much to adjust to on such short notice.

“Our students’ safety is always the top priority,” Schneckloth said. “Fewer drivers would have caused longer pick-up routes and students potentially waiting in extreme cold weather for the bus. In consultation with Durham School Services, the District determined canceling classes was the best course of action.”