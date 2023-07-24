Before you know it, it’ll be time to head back to school, but are you and your students ready?

TCC stores across the QCA and the nation want to help you get ready to learn with backpacks full of school supplies to help students prepare for the school year and parents reduce their supply spending!

The following TCC stores will be participating by donating backpacks starting at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, July 30, while supplies last:

TCC Burlington – 1035 Lawrence Dr., Ste. 102

TCC Clinton – 1205 N. 2nd St.

TCC Clinton – 1663 Lincoln Way, Ste. G

TCC Davenport – 1800 N. Division St., Ste. C

TCC Moline – 5200 Avenue Of The Cities

TCC Rock Falls – 107 1st Ave.

TCC Rock Island – 3825 18th Ave., Ste. 2

TCC Sterling – 4204 E Lincolnway, Ste A

To find participating locations, click here.

The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is Sunday, July 30, beginning at 1:00 p.m. More than 1,100 locations are participating, giving away 130,000 backpacks to local students and more across the country. For more information, click here.