School supply drive in full swing before back to school

The Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department partnered with District 41 for a school supply drive.

The drive started July 1 and ends July 31.

Dan Gleason, Rock Island Parks and Recreation special events and fundraising manager, helped start the drive. This is the first year they have done this.

“The youth is the future of Rock Island and we’re trying to maintain our residents here in Rock Island and I think if we’re showing that we care about the youth and their upbringing and what comes on here in Rock Island, that it will really help boost our community in the end,” Gleason said.

Gleason said this year’s drive has been successful because they have already had to drop off the overflowing bin to the schools.

All the items will benefit students at Rock Island-Moline schools.

A full list of donation items they are accepting can be found on the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Facebook page.