School teachers, staff receive PPE from chemicals company in Clinton

LyondellBasell, a plastics, chemicals and refining company with a location in Clinton, Iowa, has donated 3,200 facial shields to teachers and staff members in the Clinton Community School District.

“In an instructive setting being able to see your teacher’s face is important,” said Gary DeLacy, Clinton Community School District Superintendent. “The ability to read one’s face or lips in language development is critical. There is a social-emotional aspect that a face shield provides when you can see someone’s whole face, versus just their eyes in a facial cover.”

While working through the pandemic, LyondellBasell understands the importance of staying safe while working.

“We know all too well that having the right tools for the job is critical,” said Yarelis Hernandez, Clinton site manager. “Having the proper personal protective equipment continues to be critical in the fight against COVID-19, and LyondellBasell is proud to join forces with out local educators to help keel them and their students safe.”