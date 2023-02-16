UPDATE: Schools have been canceled in Davenport, Bettendorf, Clinton, DeWitt and many more around the Quad Cities area in Iowa and Illinois as the snow storm begins.

Closings are being updated live at OurQuadCities.com/closings. Get the latest forecast at OurQuadCities.com/weather and check the traffic cameras, power outages and winter driving maps at any time at OurQuadCities.com/qctraffic.

Snow totals will range from 4-6″ in the metro area. Most of this snow will fall between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Winds will gust to 35 mph making matters worse. Friday looks sunny and cold with highs in the 20s. The weekend looks much better though with highs back into the 40s.

EARLIER UPDATE: Just after 2:30 pm Wednesday the National Weather Service upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad Cities to a Winter Storm Warning.

The main reason? The storm’s projected path has taken a jog to the SE and that pulls the heavier snow band into parts of the Quad Cities.

The metro QC could easily see 4-6″ of snow with a few higher totals also possible in the warning area.

Making matters worse, winds will be gusting out of the North at about 30 miles per hour.

