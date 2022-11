Anne Prinz and Karen Hinnah return to Schuetzen Park to perform a variety of tunes for “Jause,” a prelude to the holiday season.

The performance, which will include some old favorites to get listeners in a holiday mood, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Schuetzen Park, 700 Waverly Road, Davenport.

The concert is free and the public is welcome.

Food and drinks will be available for a free-will offering. Rain or shine, this event will be held at the pavilion.