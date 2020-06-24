Scott and Rock Island County see slight increase in COVID-19 cases

In the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition press briefing on Wednesday, both Scott and Rock Island County Health Departments raised concerns about a slight increase in cases in each of the counties.

Rock Island County added 11 new cases on Wednesday bringing the county total to 833.

“In Rock Island County, we’ve been watching our rising COVID-19 cases with a worried eye recently,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Case counts fell throughout May. Many days last month we reported just a handful of cases, and one day we had none. Since Sunday, we’ve reported 37 cases, and many of them are people in their 20s and 30s. Up until recently, most younger people who tested positive were front-line, essential workers. Recently, our contact tracing has revealed no such connection.”

The new cases in Rock Island county are:

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is being treated in a hospital

Currently five patients are being treated in the hospital.

While Scott County no longer releases daily case counts, it was announced that new cases of COVID-19 have increased by 55 since June 18. The county now has 467 total cases.

“At last week’s briefing we mentioned that we reduced the number of press briefings due to the fact that the COVID-19 situation, in regards to messages and cases, was remaining stable. While this is still true, we are carefully watching an increase in the number of cases being reported during the last week,” said Amy Thoreson, Deputy Director of the Scott County Health Department. “While the beginning of June saw 2-4 cases being reported daily, during the last week, we are seeing 8 or more being reported daily, with the last four days in double digits. While we typically feel more comfortable analyzing data based on trends over 7-14 day increments, this bump or incline has our attention.”

It was announced earlier today that a community-based testing site would be opening in Rock Island County where anyone can be tested. On the Iowa side, the TestIowa site located at NorthPark Mall is still open for testing.

In the state of Illinois, 715 new cases and 64 additional deaths were reported. That brings the total number of cases to 138,540 and deaths to 6,770 in Illinois. In the past 24 hours, 29,331 tests were processed with 1,428,841 done overall. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from June 17 to June 23 is 3%.

Iowa no longer reports daily numbers, so after comparing numbers from Tuesday, there was an increase of 255 cases and two deaths on Wednesday. Overall Iowa has 26,601 cases and 690 deaths. The overall positivity rate in Iowa is 9.9%.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois and Iowa, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website or the COVID-19 in Iowa website.