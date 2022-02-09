The Scott County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters in Eldridge.

Paul Pridemore was hired as the newest deputy sheriff for Scott County. Pridemore was born in Clinton and raised in Bettendorf. He attended Bettendorf schools and joined the Marine Corps in November 2000. Pridemore served as a Marine for eight-and-a-half years and had 4 deployments. Pridemore joined the Scott County Sheriff’s Department as a Correctional Officer in 2016, where he completed training for Corrections Emergency Response Team, Transport Officer, Field Training Officer, and Defensive Tactics Instructor. Pridemore lives in Bettendorf with his wife and four children.

Scott County Deputy Sheriff Paul Pridemore (photo: Scott County Sheriff’s Office)

Jim Morrissey and Bruce Wold were sworn in as reserves. Morrissey graduated from Davenport West High School and was served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Canadian Pacific, Buffalo, Blue Grass and Davenport as a police officer. Jim is married with 2 children. Wold worked on the railroad for 28 years, and he was a member of the Princeton Fire Department between 2001 and 2010, serving ranks between certified Fire Fighter to Fire Chief. Wold has been married for 29 years and has two sons, two daughters-in-law and two grandsons.

