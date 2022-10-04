Scott County Recorder Rita Vargas and the Iowa County Recorders Association have recently received reports that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record or request military records. They want to remind all veterans that recording or requesting military records should always free of charge for them and to always contact their local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records. The County Recorder’s office has military discharges that have been presented for recording by the veterans themselves in their permanent records.

Pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 331.608(6), notwithstanding section 22.2, subsection 1, such records shall be confidential and shall not be made available for examination or copying except as follows:

· To the person who is the subject of the record, to a member of that person’s immediate family, or to that person’s agent or representative duly authorized in writing.

· To a person requesting to examine or copy a record when the event that resulted in the record being made occurred more than sixty-two (62) years prior to the request. However, the Recorder shall redact any Social Security number included in a record made available pursuant to this paragraph.

· To a person who is a funeral director licensed pursuant to chapter 156 and who has custody of the body of a deceased veteran.

· When otherwise ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction.

· When otherwise required by a department or agency of the federal or state government or a political subdivision. The Recorder shall make these records available to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs. The Department of Veteran’s Affairs and its employees are subject to the same state and federal confidentiality restrictions and requirements that are imposed on the Recorder.

Veterans are eligible to submit legal copies of their DD214 to the County Recorder’s office in the county where they live. There is no fee to record the DD214. Copies of military discharge records are also free of charge. Veterans and entitled immediate family members may request copies in-person or complete a military discharge application. All records not recorded in a veteran’s local county can be requested from the National Personnel Records Center. For more information, please call the Scott County Recorder’s Office at (563) 326-8621.