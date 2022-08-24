The Scott County Sheriff’s Office will swear in three new deputies tomorrow morning.

Clinton Law, Kobe Ahrens, and Jeremy Johannes will be sworn in during a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 25 at 9 a.m.

Clinton Law grew up in Basco, IL and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis in Behavioral Sciences from Western Illinois University. He also holds a Master of Science degree in Curriculum and Instruction and an MBA from Western Governors University. Clint was most recently employed as a special education teacher. His hobbies include playing guitar, riding motorcycles, martial arts/fitness training, aviation and spending time with his wife and his 20-month-old son.

Kobe Ahrens was born and raised in Bettendorf and graduated from Bettendorf High School. He received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa with a major in Criminology Law and Justice with a minor in Military Science. He was a member of Iowa Army ROTC, commissioned into the Iowa National Guard 185th CSSB and is currently a second lieutenant specializing and branched in military intelligence

Jeremy Johannes is originally from Belvidere, IL and graduated from Belvidere North High School. He built and welded trailers from 2014 to 2018 and eventually moved to Davenport and worked for John Deere. After three years at John Deere, Jeremy went to J.T. Cullen and worked there until his hiring with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. He and his wife have two boys, ages 5 and 2.