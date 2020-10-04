Scott Community College temporarily closes Belmont campus as precaution against COVID-19

The Scott Community College Belmont Campus will close beginning Monday with a planned reopening for Monday, Oct. 12, because of a “small but significant number” of COVID-19 cases among employees.

Instruction and student services will be provided remotely, a news release says. Online and LIVE Online courses delivered remotely will continue as scheduled.

All other Scott Community College campuses will remain open, along with Clinton and Muscatine Community College campuses.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has contacted all those believed to potentially be in direct contact with a COVID-19-positive employee. “The decision to close was made to ensure the safety of the college’s students and employees by allowing time to complete testing of all those who may have had contact with COVID-positive cases.”

“We will continue to monitor health and safety conditions on our campuses and in our communities, and respond as needed to changing conditions,” the release says.