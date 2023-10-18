Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) is inviting everyone to Scott Community College (SCC) for a fall festival.

The second annual Boothday Festival takes place on Wednesday, October 25 from 3 – 7 p.m. Boothday is inclusive, free and family-friendly. Festival attendees can take part in face painting, games, a bounce house, petting zoo and a showcase of first responders. Music will be provided and LaFlama’s truck will be onsite. The festival takes place in parking lot F on the SCC campus, 500 Belmont Road in Bettendorf.

PTK is the international honor society for two-year colleges and provides members with programs on scholarship, leadership and service. Members are also eligible for transfer scholarships.

Anyone interested in hosting a booth, sharing a talent or donating can contact PTK chapter president Bradley Cooper at (563) 549-0116 or email bthiessen-cooper@eicc.edu.