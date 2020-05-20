1  of  5
Scott County: 3 new cases; Rock Island County: 3 new cases, 1 death

Local News
Scott and Rock Island County each reported three new positive cases on Wednesday. Scott County now has at total of 312 cases, while Rock Island County has 648.

The three new cases in Rock Island County are:

  • A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home
  • A female infant younger than 1 who is isolating at home

13 patients are currently hospitalized in the county.

Details of the Scott County cases were not released.

Rock Island County also announced a woman in her 90s has become the 24th death due to COVID-19.

In other local counties, Whiteside County reported three new cases, as well.

Those cases consist of:

  • 2 individuals in the 10s
  • 1 individual in the 30s

Henry County in Illinois did not report any new cases, but released more information about the 69 cases in the county:

  • Symptomatic at home: 23
  • Symptomatic hospitalized: 3
  • Asymptomatic: 8
  • Symptoms resolved: 28
  • Unknown symptom status: 7
  • Deaths: 0

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois and Iowa, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website or the COVID-19 in Iowa website.

