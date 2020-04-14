Scott County: 6 cases, 2nd death; Rock Island County: 10 new cases

It was announced on Tuesday that a 2nd person has died due to the coronavirus in Scott County. Also, there were 6 new cases in the county, to bring that county’s total to 124.

Rock Island County continued to have the most cases in the immediate Quad Cities with 160 after 10 new cases were reported.

The largest one day increase happened in Louisa County in Iowa. An outbreak at the Tyson meatpacking plant in Columbus Junction has brought the total number of positive cases to 149, more than doubling that number in a day. It also contributed to Iowa’s largest single-day number of positive cases at 189.

Muscatine County had an increase of 20. The county now has 122 reported cases.

On the Illinois side, Whiteside County reported that an individual in their 70s has passed away from COVID-19, the 3rd death in the county. The county currently has 29 cases.

Henry County announced on Tuesday that the county has a total of 25 confirmed cases after another individual tested positive.

Even with the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Quad Cities, emergency personnel want you to know that they will continue to respond to you when needed.