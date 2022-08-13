The Scott County Civil Service Commission is accepting applications for positions as a deputy sheriff.

Entrance-level testing for Scott County deputy sheriff applicants will be on Sunday, September 18 and Saturday, September 24. Those applying will register for a preferred date, and applicants will be notified of locations. Applicants will undergo physical agility and written testing.

For an application packet and to submit an online application, click here. Online applications must be received by Thursday, September 1. Picture identification is required at each testing site. For more information, call Martha Guinn at (563) 370-1162 or (563) 326-8202.