Scott County adds 7 new cases of COVID-19; Iowa adds 87 statewide; 3 additional deaths reported

The latest numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in Iowa saw an increase of 87 statewide, with 3 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Iowa now has a total of 786 cases throughout the state.

The 3 deaths include 2 older adults (61-80), one from Linn County and the other from Polk County, as well as a middle-aged adult (41-60) from Henry County in southeast Iowa.

Scott County once again had the largest increase in COVID-19 cases in the area with 7, followed by Muscatine County with 5. Dubuque County added 2, while Clinton County and Lee County each added 1 a piece. The case in Lee County is that county’s first confirmed case.

The cases in Scott County are 3 adults (18-40), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60) and 2 older adults (61-80). The 5 cases in Muscatine County involve 1 adult (18-40), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60) and 1 elderly adult (81+). 2 middle-aged adults (41-60) are the new cases in Dubuque County. The cases in Clinton County and Lee County are 1 adult (18-40) and 1 older adult (61-80) respectively.

The total cases in Scott County is now 38, still the most in the local area and the 5th largest count in the state. Muscatine County is next highest locally at 27, followed by Dubuque County at 24. Clinton County has 15 and Cedar County is still at 11. All the other local counties are below 10 positive COVID-19 cases.

Linn County still has the most in the state at 139, with Polk County having 109. There are still the only 2 counties with more that 100 cases, although Johnson County is close with 96. Washington County, with 43 cases, is the only other county in the state with more cases than Scott County.

To get the latest information about COVID-19 in Iowa, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health website.